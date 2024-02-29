Top track

La Rumba Me Llamo Yo

DAYMÉ AROCENA (Album Release), Bembona

The Sultan Room
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:30 pm
About

Parcha Presents:

DAYMÉ AROCENA

Album Release Show

Daymé Arocena returns to New York City to celebrate the release of her new album Al-Kemi via Brownswood Recordings. Produced by Eduardo Cabra (Calle 13), the record marks an exciting reinvention of her s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Parcha & The Sultan Room
Lineup

Bembona , Daymé Arocena

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

