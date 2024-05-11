DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alessio Arena

Casa Astor
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22
Después de su larga estancia en los Estados Unidos, el escritor y músico Alessio Arena vuelve a Barcelona para presentar "Hijo varón de las Rosas": una oda musical y literaria que rinde homenaje a poetas latinoamericanas que han encontrado su voz entre el...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Ástor.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

