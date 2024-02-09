Top track

Fishbach - A ta merci

10 ANS du POPUP! - Fishbach + Didi Han + Joe Unknown + Yolande Bashing + Arthur Fu Bandini & more

POPUP!
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

10 ANS du POPUP!

--- INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES 

Premier arrivé premier servi !

Le coupe file Dice vous permet uniquement un accès prioritaire de 19h45 à 20h30. Venez tôt pour vous assurer une place :)

Les concerts seront donc accessibles à tous dans la...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
Lineup

2
Didi Han, Fishbach, Arthur Fu Bandini and 2 more

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

