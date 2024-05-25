DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tijuana Panthers, Sands, Fun Country

Soda Bar
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Tijuana Panthers

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

