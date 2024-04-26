Top track

Marta Del Grandi - Mata Hari

Marta Del Grandi

Two Palms
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:30 pm
£15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Marta Del Grandi at Two Palms 26th April.

Italian singer songwriter Marta Del Grandi returns with Selva, her most intricate and shimmering effort yet, a refined devotional suite of astute pop that flows effortlessly, uniting emo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marta Del Grandi

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

