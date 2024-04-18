DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loxymore on Stage #3

La Place
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rappeurs, beatmakers, vidéastes, danseurs, graffeurs et bien d’autres: les cultures urbaines caribéennes regorgent de talents à tous les niveaux et brillent dans la scène francophone et internationale. Loxymore est un de leurs médias qui participe au rayon...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

