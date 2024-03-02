DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gecko Chamber

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gecko Chambers Playing live at The Courtyard Thetre. Supported by Sassan Darvish

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gecko Chamber
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

