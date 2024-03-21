Top track

Prospa - Prayer

Percolate present: Prospa

Sub Club
Thu, 21 Mar, 11:00 pm
Glasgow
£14.59

About

Prospa return with their euphoric take on classic house and rave-era dance music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PROSPA

Venue

Sub Club

22 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

