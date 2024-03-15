DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The World of Drum & Bass

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lineup TBA.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & The World of Drum & Bass.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.