FM: John Francis Flynn, Junior Brother + more

MOTH Club
Sun, 5 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

John Francis Flynn released his new album "Look Over the Wall, See the Sky" on Nov. 10th, following on from his critically acclaimed debut album and accompanying live performances. "Look Over the Wall, See the Sky" picks up where "I Would Not Live Always"...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks, Skinty Records & Bird on the Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Junior Brother, John Francis Flynn

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:00 pm
320 capacity

