House Calls w/ Enamour @ Chasing Rabbits (CO)

Chasing Rabbits
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJVail
$50
About

House Calls decends upon the mountains of Vail Colorado for an intimate night of grooves with Enamour at Chasing Rabbits!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by House Calls & Chasing Rabbits
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Chasing Rabbits

141 East Meadow Drive, Ste 104, Vail, Colorado 81657, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

