DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pendant la majeure partie de sa carrière, Two Feet est un artiste qui a réussi à s’affranchir des contraintes de la pop formatée. Résistant aux règles traditionnelles d'écriture de chansons, à la pression de devoir présenter ses projets sous forme d'albums...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.