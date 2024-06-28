Top track

Go Fuck Yourself

Two Feet

La Cigale
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pendant la majeure partie de sa carrière, Two Feet est un artiste qui a réussi à s’affranchir des contraintes de la pop formatée. Résistant aux règles traditionnelles d'écriture de chansons, à la pression de devoir présenter ses projets sous forme d'albums...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
Lineup

Two Feet

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

