DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Outro Festival

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)
Sat, 15 Jun, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrating the cutting edge of contemporary Bass, Garage, Grime & House music across London's most innovative outdoor arena plus a labyrinth of indoor spaces.

From Conducta to Introspekt to Special Request to Bakey to Dr Dubplate plus a redo of DJ Fuckof...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

17
Bakey, Coco Bryce, Conducta and 17 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.