Top track

Fran & Flora - Departures

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fran & Flora

Low Four Studio
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fran & Flora - Departures
Got a code?

About

Multi-award-nominated experimental/folk duo Fran & Flora captivate audiences with their reinventions of traditional Eastern European melodies and songs. Francesca Ter-Berg (cello/vox) and Flora Curzon (violin/vox) draw inspiration from archival recordings,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fran & Flora

Venue

Low Four Studio

Deansgate Terrace, Manchester M3 4EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.