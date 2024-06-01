Top track

I Want You (Forever) - Josh Butler Remix - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



High Lights: Carl Cox, Franky Wah, Fish56Octagon, Elderbrook, Prospa, Dan Shake, SYREETA & more

Barking Park
Sat, 1 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsBarking
From £47.13

About

A new musical experience awaits.

Where architecture meets nature and the boundaries between space, sound, and sense collide.

Welcome to High Lights

3 unique shows over 3 days, hosted by genre defining artists over 2 custom installations, designed and en...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Carl Cox, Hilit Kolet, SYREETA and 7 more

Venue

Barking Park

Barking Park, Longbridge Rd, Barking, England IG11 8SS, United Kingdom

Doors open12:00 pm

