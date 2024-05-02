Top track

La Perla - Bruja

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Perla

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Perla - Bruja
Got a code?

About

Three drum witches from Bogota, La Perla is a one-of-a-kind percussion and vocal trio of three of Bogota's top young musicians, whose powerful lyrics and beloved rhythms - classic bullerengue, cumbia, merengue, gaita, and kreyol champeta -- are accompanied...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation x Tigre Global Sounds
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Perla

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.