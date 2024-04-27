Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

Jozef van Wissem & Madison Mandrake

Kilowatt
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jozef van Wissem is an established surreal lutenist. The landscapes he creates with

his custom-made all black baroque lute can be described as sonic oddities. The

Warsaw based avant-garde artist is a critically acclaimed composer for film. Notably,

he w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jozef van Wissem

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

