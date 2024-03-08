Top track

Too Fast Too Soon

The New Colossus Festival Presents: Iskwé, Sarakiniko, Silver Liz, Nicole Yun, Outer Shapes, Friend Of A Friend, Georgie Boyd & ZOLA

Rockwood Music Hall 1
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The New Colossus Festival comes to Rockwood Music Hall on March 8, 2024

Groover Reception 6pm-7pm

7pm ZOLA (Presented by Groover)

745pm Georgie Boyd

830pm Friend of a Friend

915pm Outer Shapes

10pm Nicole Yun

1045pm Silver Liz

1130pm Sarakiniko

12...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Colossus Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
ZOLA, Georgie Boyd, Friend of a Friend and 5 more

Venue

Rockwood Music Hall 1

196 Allen Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

