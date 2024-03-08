DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The New Colossus Festival comes to Rockwood Music Hall on March 8, 2024
Groover Reception 6pm-7pm
7pm ZOLA (Presented by Groover)
745pm Georgie Boyd
830pm Friend of a Friend
915pm Outer Shapes
10pm Nicole Yun
1045pm Silver Liz
1130pm Sarakiniko
12...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.