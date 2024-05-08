DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mars Arts DC Free Concert Series Feat. Roz White

Songbyrd
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
Roz has starred in the company’s production of Black Pearl Sings! in Spring of 2019 which was Helen Hayes Recommended by Theatre Washington. As part of this project Roz led the company in a reading of the play at the Library of Congress and was also a guid...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Roz White

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

