ClassicNewWave's Winter Residency

Cafe Erzulie
Thu, 1 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pull up for the next installment of ClassicNewWave's Winter Residency! Catch DJ sets every first Thursday all winter long!

$10 at the door with RSVP.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

