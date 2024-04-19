Top track

Pupil Slicer / Coilguns / God Alone

The White Hotel
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PUPIL SLICER announced their arrival with their debut album, Mirrors, in March 2021

and haven’t let up since. The four piece's take on mathy grindcore has captivated their

continually growing fan base, as the band continues to shift and evolve. The lifti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pupil Slicer, Coilguns, God Alone

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

