Bollywood Pulse

The Garrison
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$16.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bollywood Pulse Valentine Special

🎧 Music by @soupbouy

🪪 A PHYSICAL Govt issued ID is a MUST to enter the event

📲 For V.I.P. Tickets call 647.344.5566 or 905.962.3304

See you on the dance floor with your special one💃 💃 🕺 🕺

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Bollywood Pulse
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

