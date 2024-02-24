DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elektronic Delight w/ Stephan Barnem y Trutopia

Les Enfants Brillants
Sat, 24 Feb, 5:00 pm
DJBarcelona
About

Elektronic Delight returns to his monthly Residency at Les Enfants Brillants this time with a very Special Guests.

(afternoon event)

Clubbing experience at Les Enfants:

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Elektronic Delight.
Lineup

Stephan Barnem, Jairo Uría, Trutopia

Venue

Les Enfants Brillants

Carrer de Guàrdia, 3, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

