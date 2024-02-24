DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Elektronic Delight returns to his monthly Residency at Les Enfants Brillants this time with a very Special Guests.
(afternoon event)
Clubbing experience at Les Enfants:
> NO PHONES ON THE DANCE FLOOR - Once you enter our dance floor, we kindly ask you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.