DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VOODOO BEACH

Kulturclub schon schön
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsMainz
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Die Berliner Band Voodoo Beach, gegründet vor einigen Jahren, hat sich 2020 mit der Hinzunahme von Heike Marie Rädeker als Sängerin und Gitarristin zu ihrer aktuellen Besetzung gefunden. Rädeker, zuvor Bassistin der Band 18th Dye, bringt ihre einzigarti...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Kulturclub schon schön.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Voodoo Beach

Venue

Kulturclub schon schön

Große Bleiche 60-62, 55116 Mainz, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.