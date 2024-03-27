Top track

Hourglvss - Supreme Beings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lylyth Pres. Hourglvss/Hilang Child/Lylyth

Two Palms
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hourglvss - Supreme Beings
Got a code?

About

Lylyth pres. #1

Hourglvss

Alternative Pop outfit Hourglvss from Wales create a sound that purposefully lives in the divide between fantasy and reality. Citing inspiration from artists such as Wendy and Lisa, Depeche mode, Confidence Man, and Self Esteem....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lylyth
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lylyth, Hilang Child, Hourglvss

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.