THE INFINITES (album release) / THE STACKS / DOROTHY'S / GUMMY FANG

Radio East
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Time is a flat circle

All ages
Presented by Radio/East and YAWN
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Infinites

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

