The Stealers

The Prince Albert
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
'The Stealers, a band that is made up of 3 mates from Brighton, are starting to take the scene by storm. Having already established themselves with airplay across BBC Radio 1, Radio X and BBC Introducing, The Stealers have appeared on lineups up and down t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
Lineup

The Stealers

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

