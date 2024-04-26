DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'The Stealers, a band that is made up of 3 mates from Brighton, are starting to take the scene by storm. Having already established themselves with airplay across BBC Radio 1, Radio X and BBC Introducing, The Stealers have appeared on lineups up and down t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.