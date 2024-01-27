DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kike Roldan | All Night

Terras
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Terras is a tropical rooftop bar & restaurant with unrivaled views of the Miami Skyline in the heart of Little Havana.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deep Playa
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kike Roldan

Terras

528 Southwest 9th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

