Bounce House of Love

Big Penny Social
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Love is in the air, and so are you!

You’ve asked, and we’ve listened! Get ready for the ultimate Valentine’s Day… We’re opening the doors to our wildly popular Bounce House for an adults-only night of unforgettable fun.

Bring your beau or friends and enj...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

