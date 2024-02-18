DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRPHSE: SWEET 1NE™ (R&B SPECIAL)

Mama Roux's
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
We're back with our first show of 2024, as part of our yearly R&B Special event series SWEET 1NE™ 🍬

Whether you're coming with a SWEET 1NE™ or on the search, TRPHSE is the place for you this Valentines... expect R&B throwbacks, alongside our usual soun...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by TRPHSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Doors open6:00 pm

