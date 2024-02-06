DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Iron Claw: Cinema Preview

ODEON Tottenham Court Road
Tue, 6 Feb, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a MASSIVE preview of The Iron Claw on Tuesday 6th February at ODEON Tottenham Court Road.

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. T...

This is a 15+ event
Presented by MASSIVE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ODEON Tottenham Court Road

30 Tottenham Court Road, Camden, London, W1T 1BX, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.