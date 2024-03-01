DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
6PM DOORS // 7:30 SHOW START // $30 GA/STANDING ROOM // $35 MAIN FLOOR SEATING // $40 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING
Tina Schlieske, a revered figure in the Minneapolis music scene, is gearing up for the release of her inaugural jazz recording, The Good Life...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.