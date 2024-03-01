DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tina Schlieske's "The Good Life" Album Release Show

Icehouse
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
From $41.55
About

6PM DOORS // 7:30 SHOW START // $30 GA/STANDING ROOM // $35 MAIN FLOOR SEATING // $40 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING

Tina Schlieske, a revered figure in the Minneapolis music scene, is gearing up for the release of her inaugural jazz recording, The Good Life...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tina Schlieske

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

