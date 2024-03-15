DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K.O.G Live

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
K.O.G is back by public demand with a 9-piece afro futuristic ensemble.

Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) is a multi-dimensional creative force, combining exquisite writing skills with shamanistic live performance, fierce raps, perfectly on pitch si...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

