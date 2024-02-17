DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
What if music was DJ'd? Therein lies the essence of Event Fest: a music-driven occasion featuring DJs. Namely:
Container (Liberation Technologies, Spectrum Spools, Alter)
Rene Hell, aka Jeff Witscher (PAN, NNA Tapes)
Die Reihe aka Jeff Callahan (Ascetic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.