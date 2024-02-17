DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Event Fest: Organ Tapes, Container, Rene Hell & more

The George Tavern
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What if music was DJ'd? Therein lies the essence of Event Fest: a music-driven occasion featuring DJs. Namely:

Container (Liberation Technologies, Spectrum Spools, Alter)

Rene Hell, aka Jeff Witscher (PAN, NNA Tapes)

Die Reihe aka Jeff Callahan (Ascetic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Madjestic Kasual
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Container, Rene Hell, die Reihe and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

