GULLIVER

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Place
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

GULLIVER
About

Le 15 février, viens renouveler ta playlist avec des artistes spécialement trendspottés par FEEL.

FEEL c’est quoi ? Un collectif qui cherche à découvrir et faire découvrir les talents de demain de la scène rap/r&b française.

4 lives d’artistes pour 3h de...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place et Feel Event.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

