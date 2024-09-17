Top track

No Time to Explain

Good Kid

CHALK
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.70

About Good Kid

Toronto's Good Kid have paved their own path of energetic nerdy indie pop-punk since forming in 2015. Marrying chirpy riffs with video game references and their own animated mascot Nomu Kid (named after their debut single), the quintet's upbeat tunes sprea

Event information

JOY. presents
Good Kid
+ support

This is a 14+ event.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Kid

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

