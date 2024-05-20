DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Groove Thrash Legends EXHORDER will tour in support of their upcoming album ‘Defectum Omnium’, to be released in March via Nuclear Blast.
Brazilian Thrashers NERVOSA will tour in support or their latest album ‘Jailbreak’, released on Napalm Records.
