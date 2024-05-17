Top track

True Killer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DCAF & Burger Sounds presents: My Body My Festival

Songbyrd
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $44.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

True Killer
Got a code?

About

SNEAKS - "Like a piece of art with as many interpretations as people who view it, Eva Moolchan aka Sneaks’ music is kaleidoscopic, completely unique to the listener. With astrological assertions alongside poetry filtered through a riot grrl spirit and set...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sneaks

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.