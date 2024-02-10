Top track

The Motor Show, Pushy Pushy Pushy, Lemon Power, Vincent Christ

Two Palms
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prepare for an electrifying night as Lemon Power, a London-based band, takes the stage alongside Vincent Christ's intense post-punk and PUShY PUShY PUShY's pioneering Postpartum Punk. With The Motor Show delivering a campy, fuzzy melodrama filled with nois...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PUShY PUShY PUShY, Lemon Power, The Motor Show

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

