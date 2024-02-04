Top track

Francis Wolfe - And Gomorrah

IVW24: Francis Wolfe / Sorority / Adele Dazeem

Sebright Arms
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SCREAM/SHOUT #011: Returning for the last Independent Venues Week gig of the week, we present the genre-bending talent of Francis Wolfe, joined by a troupe of talented musicians. Alongside them are South-London's Sorority who are back with a refreshed soun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adele Dazeem, Sorority, Francis Wolfe

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

