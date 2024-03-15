DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

(Talk) 360 CNM

La Place
Fri, 15 Mar, 4:30 pm
TalkParis
From €3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dans l’industrie musicale, le métier de booker est complexe mais essentiel, il implique de multiples responsabilités. Au travers du parcours professionnel de Cassandre le Kernec (Nouëva Productions) et de Johann Blot (Pedro Booking), nous évoquerons d’une...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.