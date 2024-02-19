Top track

Left Lane Cruiser, 20 Watt Tombstone, Adam Faucett

recordBar
Mon, 19 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Left Lane Cruiser is an American blues rock band from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The band comprises Fredrick "Joe" Evans IV on slide guitar and vocals with Brenn Beck on drums and back up vocals. The band said that their main influence comes from the North Missi...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
Lineup

Adam Faucett, 20 Watt Tombstone, Left Lane Cruiser

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

