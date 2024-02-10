DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHÔ! Lorkestra, Rabita, 1heure42, Mendi

Rockstore
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJMontpellier
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2024, we here! CHÔ est de retour au Rockstore pour la première fois de l’année avec un line-up qui promet encore de marquer les esprits.

Mendi et 1heure42, les deux artistes et curateurs de CHÔ invitent l’artiste pluri-actif Lorkestra. Actuellement basé à...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Piñata Radio
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Lorkestra, Mendi, 1heure42

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open11:45 pm

