DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2024, we here! CHÔ est de retour au Rockstore pour la première fois de l’année avec un line-up qui promet encore de marquer les esprits.
Mendi et 1heure42, les deux artistes et curateurs de CHÔ invitent l’artiste pluri-actif Lorkestra. Actuellement basé à...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.