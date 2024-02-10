DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gender Bender: A Queer Music Competition

Purgatory
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gab Rydelle presents: Gender Bender

Gender Bender is a queer music competition for up and coming LGBTQ+ performers. Gender Bender is not just a music competition; it's a platform for LGBTQ+ voices to shine. Our mission is to create an inclusive and empowe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

