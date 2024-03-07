DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KST in New York

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

KST in New York

at Brooklyn Monarch

March 7th 2024

16+ / 7:00pm

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Minty Boi Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.