Enji + Damian Dalla Torre

Silent Green
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
About

Konzert

"Ich bin Ulaan" – mit diesen Worten beginnt das Album "Ulaan" der mongolischen Sängerin Enji. Der von ihrer Familie vergebene Kosename dient als Mahnmal der eigenen Menschlichkeit.

Auf ihrer zweiten LP beim Label Squama erkundet Enji lebensbejahe...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von silent green.
Lineup

Enji, Damian Dalla Torre

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

