Susy Sun "My Baby, My Love" single release

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
Alhambra
$11.33

About

Susy Sun celebrates the release of her newest single, "My Baby, My Love," for you to bump this Valentine's Day weekend. She'll be performing with a full band at Healing Force of the Universe.

Healing Force is a new record store in Pasadena. We invite you...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Susy Sun

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

