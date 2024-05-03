DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mucca Pazza's Annual International Tuba Day Celebration w/ Black Bear Combo

Sleeping Village
Fri, 3 May, 9:30 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$25 Adv, $30 Dos + Fees | 21+

Mucca Pazza is a 30-odd-member rock ‘n roll marching band from Chicago, IL. Inspired by the subversive collaborations of Dada and Surrealism, Mucca Pazza seeks to attain the seemingly unattainable through an ever-evolving col...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Bear Combo

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.