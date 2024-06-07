Top track

Drahla - Lip Sync

Drahla

Dareshack
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Drahla emerged in mid 2016 and quickly established themselves as a formidable and distinctive band across their two sold out 7” singles and 2017's Third Article EP. This in turn garnered the attention of the New York based indie behemoth Captured Tracks to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

