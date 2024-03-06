Top track

Protomartyr - The Devil in His Youth

Pooneh Presents: Protomartyr w/ special guests TV's Daniel & Wet Dip

Radio East
Wed, 6 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$28.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pooneh Presents: Protomartyr with special guests TV's Daniel and Wet Dip

Detroit post-punk band Protomartyr have mastered the art of evoking place: the grinding Midwest humility of their hometown, as well as the x-rayed elucidation of America that c...

All ages
Presented by Pooneh Presents & Radio East.
Lineup

Protomartyr, TV's Daniel, Wet Dip

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

